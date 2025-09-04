Lady Gaga Miami concert canceled: Real reason behind ‘Mayhem’ star's decision. Refund and other details

Lady Gaga abruptly postponed her ‘Mayhem Ball’ concert in Miami on Thursday night, pulling the plug just before showtime after doctors and her vocal coach advised against performing due to severe strain on her voice. Lady Gaga performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)

The pop star broke the news to fans through Instagram Stories, apologizing repeatedly and saying she hoped to reschedule ‘as quickly as possible’.

She explained the decision came after her voice ‘was extremely strained’ during both rehearsal the night before and warmups the same evening.

“I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami,” Gaga wrote. “There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours … even though this was a hard and agonizing decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice.”

She admitted she wanted to push through the performance but didn’t want to risk permanent damage. “I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, or inconvenience,” she added.

The canceled concert was the final of three Miami shows on Gaga’s tour, which launched in July at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. She is still slated to perform two nights in New York City this weekend, including an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, though it remains unclear if those commitments will be affected.

Earlier in the day, Gaga had released her new single ‘The Dead Dance’, accompanied by a Tim Burton–directed video tied to her cameo on Netflix’s Wednesday.

How to get a refund?

Ticketmaster: If purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds are automatic for canceled events, including all fees (except UPS or retail pickup charges), credited to the original payment method within 30 days, per their policy.

StubHub: StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee ensures a full refund or 120% credit if the event is canceled without rescheduling.

Vivid Seats: Their Buyer Guarantee offers a full refund for cancellations without rescheduling. Visit vividseats.com or contact support to initiate.

Other resellers: For platforms like SeatGeek or TickPick, refunds are typically processed if the event is canceled, but you may need to contact the seller directly. Check your purchase confirmation for instructions.