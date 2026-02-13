'There's no one similar to Arijit Singh, he outshines everyone,' says Lalit Pandit: Unke jaisa singer aaye toh maza…

Music director Lalit Pandit and veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal have spoken about Arijit Singh taking a break from playback singing. Speaking with news agency ANI, they opened up about Arijit Singh's journey and the impact that he has left on the music industry. Arijit Singh announced in January that he would not take on new playback work.

Lalit Pandit praises Arijit Singh, says there's no one like him Lalit Pandit has known Arijit from the days of Fame Gurukul, where he was a contestant. "Arijit is a very young man. I have known him for a long time, since the beginning. He sang his first song for me at Tips. After completing Fame Gurukul, he came to me for training, and Tips had signed him. I could see that he was talented, and he sang very well. Bass unke jaisa singer aaye toh maza aayega (It would be fun if a singer like him comes)," he said.

He also said that Arijit is the only good singer to enter the industry in recent years. "He adds a lot to the song - the expression, style, voice quality, and the level of singing. There is no one else with a depth in singing similar to Arijit. He outshines everyone," Lalit added.

Anuradha Paudwal hails Arijit's decision to quit playback singing Anuradha said that Arijit's call was a "very good decision," adding that Arijit isn't a "person who does anything in the name of fame." She also said that it's "not very easy to give up something when you are in the number one position. It takes a lot of strength and mental stability."

About Arijit's decision In January this year, Arijit announced that he would not take on new playback work. In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he had received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.

About Arijit's career Arijit is also a composer, music producer and instrumentalist. He began his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2). He received wider recognition with the release of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming O Romeo.