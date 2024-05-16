Latin music star J Balvin revealed during a live Instagram broadcast that he has been working with the South Korean divas BTS on some fresh music. BTS with J Balvin & Scooter Braun at the 64th Grammys Awards(X)

Balvin similarly posted the announcement of the song’s release, which is a great news to his fans, but also added a caveat that it is still awaiting release, leaving everyone in electric excitement.

The seeds of this musical alliance may have been sown at the Grammy Awards in 2022, where Balvin and the global superstar septet had the chance to meet.

That has led many to wonder if it was the catalyst for their collaboration. With the BTS members set to serve their military duties and expected to return in 2025, there is much speculation about whether the song will debut after their hiatus.

Balvin's slip-up

Balvin talks about collaboration with BTS The Instagram live session with J Balvin when he let slip that he had been in the studio with BTS, laying down vocals for a song before the group’s military enlistment.

However, the release date remains a mystery, and Balvin himself is uncertain if the track will ever be released. This has not stopped fans from conjecturing that it might be unveiled following BTS’s return from military service.

The possibility of a collaboration has been a topic of discussion for some time, with interactions between J Balvin and BTS members hinting at a partnership.

The Latin music sensation had a friendly exchange with J-Hope and Jimin at a Dior Show and exchanged handshakes. The speculation intensified after the Grammys in 2022 when Balvin posted a photo with BTS on his Instagram.

Collab hints between J Balvin and BTS

The idea of collaboration first sparked when Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, expressed his desire to work with Latin artists like Becky G, Rosalia, and J Balvin during a 2023 interview.

Balvin also shared an Instagram story where he was enjoying Jungkook’s track ‘SEVEN,’ which features actress Han So Hee in the music video and American rapper Latto. Accompanying this was a playful image of Balvin with his dog Enzo, captioned “Jungkook en la vibra,” which translates to “Jungkook on the vibe.”

However, there has been no official confirmation of the collaboration coming to fruition.