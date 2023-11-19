League of Legends Worlds 2023: Heartsteel croons debut song ‘Paranoia’

League of Legends Worlds 2023: The League of Legends Worlds 2023 opening ceremony was a musical gala as Riot Games' all-male virtual group electrified the audiences at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The League of Legends Worlds 2023 opening ceremony was a musical gala as Riot Games' all-male virtual group electrified the audiences at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Heartseel, an all-male virtual group features six much-loved League of Legends champions: Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K'Sante and Sett.

The ceremony featured a captivating live performance of the group's debut song ‘Paranoia’ by four of the group's real-life music artists.

The groundbreaking performance began with American artist Cal Scruby who embodies Kayn, as he sang while flaunting a colossal Darkin Scythe prop.

Following his act was EXO's Baekhyun, who embodied Ezreal in an all-black outfit styled with orange belts. An enchanting animated projection of Ezreal followed him, projecting an extravagant Trueshot Barrage with the help of AR technology.

Next, Ozi, a rapper who embodies Sett, took the spotlight delivering powerful rap lines, channeling the champion in his performance.

Tobi Lou, vocalist representing K'Sante, entered and showcased his wide-ranging vocals in the bridge of ‘Paranoia.’

The climax of the performance was filled with grandeur as the gigantic LED screen in the background shattered, revealing AR versions of all six members of the virtual group. The champions and artists sang and danced together, reminding all the fans of Riot's previous music sensation, the girl group, K/DA, during Worlds 2018.

Following Heartsteel's performance, the Worlds 2018 anthem ‘Rise’ was performed by Mako and Tyler Smith, vocalists of The World Alive.

Get to know Heartsteel:

Cal Scruby (Kayn), is an LA-based rapper famous for his witty lyrics and visuals. He has previously collaborated with the NFL, EA Sports, and Ciroc Vodka.

Baekhyun (Ezreal) is a member of South Korean boy band EXO and SuperM, who has gained a fandom with music pieces like Bambi and Delight.

OZI is a versatile Mandarin music star, born in LA and brought up in Taipei. His debut album, ‘OZI: The Album’ garnered 6 Golden Melody Awards nominations.

Tobi Lou is another multi-talented musician who dabbles in hip-hop, R&B, and pop. He was born in Nigeria and brought up in Chicago.