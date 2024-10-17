Liam Payne's song Gonna Live Fast, Die Young's lyrics go viral after his death

Liam Payne's tragic death came as a shock to his fans. As music lovers grieve the death of the 31-year-old, the lyrics of his 2019 song Gonna Live Fast, Die Young went viral. While mourning Liam's demise, fans expressed about feeling heartbroken while watching him in the music video. (Also read: Liam Payne death: Singer’s last Instagram post was a happy memory with One Direction bandmates) The lyrics of British singer Liam Payne's songs went viral after his tragic death.(AFP)

Fans mourn Liam Payne's death

While sharing a music video featuring Liam, a fan wrote, “He wrote this song. Heartbreaking when he looks at the camera and says the words...” Another fan, while sharing the late singer's picture captioned his post as, “Very very unfortunate (broken heart and crying emojis) I was always gonna live fast, die young…Slow down when you came along, yeah…Burn bright, burn out…But now you make me wanna live forever.

” Another user shared Liam's pictures and wrote, “You really *live fast, die young* As you say Liam Payne.” While sharing the lyrics of the One Direction song, Night Changes, another user wrote, "This song hits differently now: “Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes? Rest in Peace, Liam Payne.” Fans shared the lyrics and music video clips of many other songs of Liam.

Laim Payne's death during Niall Horan's tour

Liam died on Wednesday, October 16, after allegedly falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room. He was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for former bandmate Niall Horan's tour. Medics confirmed his death on the spot, as per the police's statement. Liam has had a history of health issues since birth which he detailed in the 2011 book Dare to Dream - Life as One Direction.

Liam Payne's tribute to Morgan Spurlock

Just weeks before his death, Liam shared a nostalgic photograph on his last Instagram post featuring his former bandmates. The tribute was dedicated to the late American documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock. The throwback picture includes Liam alongside Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and the late Morgan Spurlock. He captioned his post as, “Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock it was a pleasure working with you.”