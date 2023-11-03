‘Life that we knew changed’: Usher gets emotional about son suffering from Type 1 diabetes

Usher's eldest son Usher Raymond V, suffers from Type 1 diabetes which requires him to take insulin injections to maintain normal blood sugar levels as the pancreas is unable to produce sufficient insulin. Usher(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In an interaction with People, the American singer shared how things changed for his family after knowing about Raymond's health issue, some years ago.

“From the moment that Type 1 diabetes was a conversation, it was a re-acclimation to life. The life that we knew changed,” said Usher as reported by People.

“It comes with a great deal of consideration and commitment in itself because we’re all managing to make certain that my child makes the right decisions to have a happy, healthy life," he explained.

Usher highlighted how his former wife Tameka Foster and he deal with the situation concerning their son's health.

“The breeding ground of disaster is lack of communication. You honestly have to find the means and the ability to have mutual parties,” said Usher.

“It’s been a task. It is very complicated because kids, by the way, will find a way to work you against each other. You have to be mindful of what you say and that they’re always listening and greater than that. They’re always watching,” explained Usher.

The Grammy winning singer shared how he and Foster handle the situation sensibly and amicably with their experience.

“Her experience is what it is. My experience is what it is, and if we can find somewhere to meet in the middle to make the right decisions and also to be mindful of each other or at least sensitive to the things that matter to both parties, then that’s hopefully success for everybody.”

He reiterated how much his family and children mean to him and how he tries to be a good and responsible father. “Dad life is everything. I live for my children. I’ve seen every first step and I’ve missed a few firsts as a result of my commitment to entertainment. But it’s a sacrifice. I just hope that they see me as the dad that I didn’t have. I’m a father that’s 100 percent about my family,” explained Usher.