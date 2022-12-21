Lucky Ali on farm land row: Don’t have the energy to deal with so many issues

Singer Lucky Ali was in the middle of his prep before getting on stage for a concert in Dubai when he got a frantic call about people encroaching his farm land in Karnataka, which made him take the social media route to get his voice heard. The singer says he was worried about his family’s safety, and has now put all his hope in the judiciary system for justice.

“They always come at a time when I’ve gone for a concert. They just come and stand on the land when they’re not allowed as there is a stay order from the court,” says Ali, who posted an open letter on Facebook addressing the Karnataka police chief, accusing the husband of a serving IAS officer, and his brother, of encroaching on a portion of his property in the Kenchanahalli area of the Yelahanka region in north-east Bengaluru.

The 64-year-old further shares, “I was getting calls and videos of all these people walking on the farm. Even the security took videos showing what these people were doing. These guys are lying so much, where my family members are also involved. The case is in court at the moment… My letter wasn’t out of any malice. I just said what they’ve done. They’re building a wall on the land as we speak and terrorising us.”

Ali asserts that he’s more worried of his brother (Manzoor), who isn’t well. Though there was a worker and some people from the village at the farm with Ali’s family, he was still nervous about their safety.

“I could only think of how am I going to do this concert with these people messing around like this. But thankfully, the concert went well. I did my work in Dubai and then just went to clear my mind. I went to Mecca and Medina before coming back (to Bangalore) to ensure my equilibrium,” says the singer, who reveals a similar incident had happened in the past as well when he went to perform at Kingdom of Dreams (Gurugram) some years back, claiming that they sometimes bring “bulldozers at the farm land for false possession”.

The singer states that he can’t stoop to the level of these people. “I can’t bring in goons, nor have I gone to anyone for favours. That’s not done on my part as an artiste. If I go with the help of a politician, a responsible citizen would feel offended. What I can do is give all the evidence to the authorities and request an action,”, he says, adding that he doesn’t have the energy to deal with so many issues and as a musician, “I do my work to the best of my ability. I like to sing in concerts. I like to spread love.”

Presently, the matter is in the court and Ali, who will soon leave for another concert in Surat, says, “They (the officials) know what is going on, and I think they won’t let anything bad happen here. We intend to do that (fight for justice) till the whole matter is not resolved, because this is quite a large matter.”