‘Wanted a lullaby like Lalla Lalla Lori’: Composer Aman Pant opens up on scoring Ajab Yeh Ishq for Single Papa

Actor Kunal Kemmu is currently receiving widespread praise for his performance in Single Papa. The show has struck a strong emotional chord with audiences, and its music has played a key role in elevating the overall viewing experience. The album has been composed by Aman Pant, who believes that the music of Single Papa works because the show itself comes from a place of honesty and emotional simplicity. Aman Pant talks about scoring music for Single Papa.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aman shared how the album was shaped by instinct, creative alignment and a deep emotional connection with the story. He also spoke about the process behind some of the show’s most loved tracks, including Ghotala and Ajab Yeh Ishq, and how the music naturally grew out of the narrative.

Talking about the show’s reception, Aman said, “Good thing about the show is people are organically liking it. It’s a little different in today’s times, where everywhere it's just action and violence. It’s a very subtle show and a nice break from all of it. In fact, my kids and other kids are crying while watching it. So the good thing is everyone in the family can sit together and watch it.”

Aman Pant on composing Ajab Yeh Ishq

One of the most talked-about tracks from the album is the lullaby, Ajab Yeh Ishq, which Aman revealed was the first song he composed for the show. Recalling how the collaboration came together, he said, “That was the first track that I composed for the show. So basically Neeraj bhai and me get along well because we done one show together, Trippling 3. So he called me and introduced me to Shashank.”

Aman shared that Shashank was clear about wanting a lullaby that would stay with audiences for years. “Shashank told me that ‘Aman, it’s very important to have a lullaby in today’s world’. Today, the lullabies are not the same, but we still remember that Lalla Lalla Lori. So he said, we want something as good as Lalla Lalla Lori, that people remember always.”

The melody came to him almost instinctively. “This was the third melody that I made. When I woke up, this melody was continuously ringing in my heart. Then I told him that this is it. Then Shashank wrote the lyrics. Somewhere, I think I am also a father, so that fatherly emotion helped in composing the melody.”

Although his own children have grown out of the lullaby phase, Aman said their reaction to the show meant everything to him. “I have till now not made them listen to it because they have now crossed the age of listening to lullabies. My daughter is 11, and my son is 9. But the good thing is that they plugged in the show on their own on Netflix, and my son said, ‘papu, it was an emotional rollercoaster, I cried 4 times.’”

He added that the appreciation felt even more special because his children are usually detached from his professional work. “They told me I love the Ajab Yeh Ishq song. They are my kids, but they are very detached from my work. This is the compliment which you get from the kids that makes you feel your job is done.”

Aman also spoke about the joy of seeing the music and the show succeed together. “Music is a part of the show, and you feel happy and proud as a composer when the show or film also works along with the music. So I am very happy for this.”

One particular song stood out for its clean and fun lyrics, GG Ki Ghaintness. Talking about it, he said, “That song doesn’t have any bad words in it. Kunal ko bahut maza aagya yeh sunke (Kunal had a lot of fun listening to it), and he messaged me separately saying he loved it.” Aman revealed that the song was written by someone from the production team. “There was a guy who wrote this thing, and he was in the production team of the show only. He’s also a rapper. He showed me the song, and I told him yeh gaana bada kamaal likha hai (this song is written brilliantly). So then I composed and sang it, and it was very immediate. It was unanimously loved by everyone.”

Describing the creative process, Aman said he faced no hurdles while working on the album. “In this show, I didn’t find any difficulty in composing the music because I resonated with the story. So whatever I composed, everyone loved it. Sometimes it happens that you are making songs and you have to get everything approved, and then there are clashes, but in this nothing like this happened.”

He further explained how repeatedly watching the show helped shape the music. “We all were very aligned with the story. When you score the song, you keep watching the show a lot of times. So when you make the songs, it comes out to be something that takes the show forward.”

Another fun track from the album, Ghotala, came together spontaneously. “Koi challenge nahi tha sirf mazze ho rahe the. There is this song in the Album named Ghotala, which is also a fun song. The producers told me we need a word like in Golmaal film, there was Golmaal hai bhai sab Golmaal hai. And out of nowhere, this word came to me, Gadbad Ghotala. It was a part of the score, and then I thought I should make a song on it. So that’s how it happened. I had a lot of fun making the songs for the show.”

Kunal Kemmu's reaction to the show's music

Finally, speaking about connecting with Kunal Kemmu on fathers level and talking about his reaction to the music, Aman said, “Yes, we connected actually. Kunal really liked the show’s music, and he even said this to me separately.” He revealed that Ajab Yeh Ishq was composed before the shoot began. “This song used to play even on the set to create the emotion, and people used to align with it. So everyone used to be singing this song on the set.”