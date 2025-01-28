Madonna drops F-bombs at Donald Trump in surprise, ‘foul-mouthed’ comedy gig in front of a 'stunned audience' in NY

Madonna performs in NY comedy club

A source of The US Sun shared that the "stunned audience took time to warm up" on seeing the singer perform in the club. It has a capacity of 150 people. "She was brought to the club by Amy. She did a full 30-minute set. She did well enough, but the audience was so stunned it was Madonna that it took them the entire set to warm up to her," told the source.

"She didn't do as well as you'd think she would, she got laughs every time she dropped F-bomb, because just hearing Madonna curse is funny. She also nailed a joke about how with all of these Trump deportations, she's not going to have any staff left, which got some laughs, but really everyone was just so shocked she was there," it added.

Fans react to Madonna's gig

Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos of Madonna on stage. She was seen wearing a black outfit and gloves. She also wore glasses as she read from a notebook kept next to her on a stool. Reacting to a post, a person wrote, "Music is her job, but I feel comedy is her first love." A fan said, "I need a video of this." A comment read, "I may be wrong but I think they don’t allow recording at these places."

Madonna was accompanied by Amy Schumer as well as her boyfriend, Akeem Morris. A few photos of Madonna with Amy and Akeem were also shared by fans on X. As per the report, the source added that Madonna left 10 minutes after her performance.

Madonna had performed earlier too

However, this isn't the first time Madonna has taken the stage at the well-known comedy club. In 2017, Amy brought Madonna on stage and performed together. "I was tagging along with @amyschumer at @NYCComedyCellar. Making my standup debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry. Thank you Amy!" Madonna had written on social media then.