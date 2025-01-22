Madonna’s dinner with Elvis director Baz Luhrmann fuels biopic rumours

American singer-songwriter Madonna has sparked fresh speculation regarding her biopic with her latest Instagram post, where she was seen meeting with renowned Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who directed the biopic based on the life of Elvis Presley. The 66-year-old pop icon, known for her chart-topping hits and boundary-pushing performances, was spotted with the director famed for his visually dynamic musical films such as Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and The Great Gatsby. Their unexpected dinner together has led many to wonder whether the two are collaborating on a new project. Madonna meeting Elvis director Baz Luhrmann left fans wondering if the latter will direct her biopic too

The Material Girl hitmaker revealed she was simply in need of a pick-me-up and decided to visit the venue for some solace. "When you're feeling down, go to Monsieur," she shared in her post, with influencer Addison Rae showing support by liking the post.

Despite the speculation, Madonna gave no indication that her meeting with Luhrmann was related to a film project. Given Madonna’s long-time ambition to see her life story adapted to film, Baz, known for his grand cinematic style, would be a fitting choice to direct such a high-profile project. The singer has made numerous attempts to launch her own biopic, starring Julia Garner, but so far, those efforts have not materialised.

Madonna was accompanied by her 28-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, during the evening, which has only fuelled curiosity about the pair’s meeting. The pop star has been vocal about her desire to bring her story to the big screen, with a 2023 biopic project titled Who's That Girl, named after her iconic 1987 film and single, currently in development.