Madonna is all well and ready for her upcoming Celebration tour in latest post

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, singer Madonna shared an Instagram carousel with her fans where the singer could be seen healthy and back to prepping for her upcoming Celebration tour. In the carousel captioned, “Rehearsal photo dump,” the 65-year-old singer can be seen wearing her signature black lace corset.

The carousel began with a photo of the singer gulping a drink in a black New York T-shirt, while in another she donned the black lace corset, her signature outfit from the 80s.

Madonna paired the corset with a pleated black mini skirt, buckled boots and a royal blue knee brace.

In another photo, she could be seen applying makeup with a blender. Many photos were of the stage and the concert ground, indicating the preparation for her upcoming Celebration tour.

“Thx u Sweetie @madonna for what you do for the World 🌍🌏🌎with Your Music and Dance,” commented one user under the post.

“I'm so happy for you You were very brave, and I'm so delighted that you're back in great shape. I wish you nothing but support and I'm sure your world tour is going to be incredible. Love you madonna 💜💜💜💜🫶👑,” added another.

Earlier in July, the American singer was hospitalized with a bacterial infection. After spending time in the ICU, the singer is back to health now and has begun the prep for her much-awaited tour that begins on October 14, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London.

Madonna has over the years developed an affinity for corsets, which are now considered a signature outfit for her. Even recently, she posted a series of photos in her home, where she was seen wearing a black corset.

"All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you . #celebrationtour," captioned the "Hung Up" singer.

Interestingly, she ain't the only member of the family who is known for wearing corsets.

Her daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, is often spotted wearing corsets of her own, following her mother's iconic legacy.