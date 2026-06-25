New video of Alka Yagnik in a wheelchair at Padma Awards ceremony sparks worry among fans: ‘Heartbreaking’

Just a day after Alka Yagnik addressed concerns about her health, a new video of the singer from the Padma Awards ceremony has surfaced online, worrying fans. In the clip, the Padma Bhushan recipient is seen in a wheelchair, appearing visibly weak and being assisted by an attendant. Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan honour at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony on June 23.

Alka Yagnik spotted in wheel chair Alka was honoured with the Padma Bhushan honour at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony on June 23. She was conferred with the prestigious award by the President, Droupadi Murmu.

In the video, Alka is seen seated in a wheelchair while being assisted by an attendant. At one point, the singer appears to gesture towards those filming her, seemingly asking them to lower their cameras.

The video has sparked concern among her well-wishers. The clip comes a day after the singer opened up about her ongoing health challenges after accepting the Padma Bhushan.

“Wishing Alka Yagnik strength, comfort, and a smooth recovery. May she regain her health soon and return to full mobility and good health," one of the fans wrote on X, with another mentioning, “May God heal mam soon and she may appear in some music show after that.”

One fan wrote, “It's really sad to see her on wheelchair”, with one mentioning, “Wishing for good health.”

“May God heal her soon and she may appear in some music show after that,” one wrote. Another social media user shared, “That’s no age to be in the wheelchair. Very heartbreaking.”

“This is sad, hope she recovers soon,” one wrote. One comment read, “It was really sad to see her this way.. one of the sweetest noble souls having to face such a condition.. Prayers for her speedy recovery.”

“Wishing Alka Yagnik a speedy recovery and better days ahead. May she return stronger, healthier, and smiling again soon,” one mentioned.

Several videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing Alka looking visibly frail as she was assisted by a female volunteer while walking up to receive the honour from the President.