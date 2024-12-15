NH7 Weekender 2024 fest cancelled due to 'law and order' situation in Pune, organisers address ticket refund queries

The NH7 Weekender 2024 music festival, which was scheduled for this weekend in Pune, was cancelled at the last minute, the organisers informed on social media on Saturday. In an Instagram post from the official handle of the festival, the organisers cited 'law and order' concerns as the reason for the cancellation. (Also read: Turkey film festival called off over ban on Daniel Craig's gay drama, Queer) Mame Khan at NH7 Weekender in 2022

NH7 Weekender cancelled

NH7 dotin, the organisation that organises the Weekender fest, took to Instagram on Saturday morning, hours before the scheduled start of the event, and posted the cancellation announcement. "We are extremely disheartened to inform you that NH7 Weekender 2024 will no longer take place on 14th-15th December due to law and order restrictions in Pune," it read.

NH7 Weekender 2024 cancelled.

The organisers added, "We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. Despite our best efforts to resolve the situation and having everything ready for the gates to open, it ultimately remained beyond our control."

Organisers address fans

A star-studded lineup of artistes was scheduled to perform at the festival over the weekend, with names like Usha Uthup, Amit Trivedi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Raftaar, and King among the biggest draws for the fans. The tickets had been out on Insider.in earlier this month and thousands of fans had already purchased them.

Addressing the refund concerns of the fans, the organisers wrote, “We assure all ticket holders that they will receive a refund via our ticketing partner, insider/district within 7-10 days. Detailed instructions for the refund process will be communicated in the coming days.”

The NH7 Weekender is one of the most popular music festivals in India, focussing on non-film independent artistes. It has featured a mix of homegrown artistes and international stars over the years, giving stage to both big names and emerging talent. The 2024 event was supposed to be the 15th edition of the festival.