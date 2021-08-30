Nishie Singh: I will never compromise on the lyrics in my songs, they shouldn’t be dirty

Nishie Singh wears many hats — a painter, poet and singer, and she has been able to juggle all these roles very efficiently. She recently came up with her latest song, Dard Kitna Hai, which features actor Maniesh Paul.

Singh tells us that singing a soulful track like this one was on her list for a long time. “All my previous songs were in different genres. My last one was a fast paced Punjabi track. This concept came to my mind, and I approached composer Sachin Gupta. I only wanted to work with Maniesh; he’s one of my favourite actors — very versatile. we’ve all seen him in comedy roles, but he’s equally good in romantic ones,” she says.

As someone who always wanted to become a singer, Singh was lucky to have her family’s support. She took lessons from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, but after marriage, her singing took a backseat. “It was a few years back that I revived it, and performed in various festivals, including Mahakumbh. I can sing any kind of song,” adds the singer, who, after her basic training, got in touch with late Pandit Jwala Prasad ji.

“Now I’m training under his son Madhav Prasad ji, who teaches me various techniques to improve my vocals,” she shares.

Based out of Delhi, Singh looks at singles such as Dard Kitna Hai paving her way to Bollywood playback singing. “They are my stepping stones,” she claims, adding that the one thing she ensures in any song she gives her voice to is that they shouldn’t have any dirty lyrics. “I’ll never compromise on that,” she shares.

The singer is clear about her goals and doesn’t want her work to be defined by views or likes on social media. “I give my 100 percent to whatever I do. I don’t focus on how many views it gets,” she asserts.

Feeling blessed that her approach has fetched her many compliments from various personalities, she further says, “They’ve all sent me good wishes either on call or video calls. I’ve also got compliments from senior classical singers.”