Oasis US tour: Check schedule and booking details, after they change Tickmaster strategy

Oasis recently announced their reunion tour for fans, and it seems they are particular about who will be a part of it. The band is taking extensive measures to ensure that their loyal fans get an upper hand to join their reunion tour in 2025 instead of just scalpers. After announcing the tour dates in North America, the band confirmed they would not be participating in Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing.



Oasis Tour 2025 North America tour official dates

Oasis announced the official dates of its tour in North America, which will kick off in 2025. The tour will begin at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, on August 24, 2025, followed by a show at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, on August 28.

The band will then travel East, performing at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 31. They will conclude their North American leg of the tour with shows at Rose Ball Stadium in Los Angeles on September 6 and Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, on September 12, as reported by The In. The general sale for the reunion tour tickets will begin on Friday, 2024, via Ticketmaster.

Oasis chucks Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing

Oasis will not be a part of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, a process where the ticket seller adjusts the price of the ticket in real time according to the demand for them. In a statement released on Monday on X Oasis stated, “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America. It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant portion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.”

They added, “But when unprecedented ticket demand ... is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

Moreover, fans will also have to fill in a small questionnaire to access the pre-sale tickets for the North American tour to keep it “fair and fan-focused.” The fans will have to answer how many concerts of Oasis they have attended and tell when was the last time the band played on stage in North America in the questionnaire.

