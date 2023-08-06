Orchestra masterfully performs Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham at London's Royal Albert Hall, fans react: 'Tribute to Bollywood'

Singer Palak Muchhal performed at the live concert at Royal Albert Hall in London for a special tribute to singer Lata Mangeshkar. Now, in a video clip from the event that was shared on Mashable India's Instagram handle, a snippet from the performance of the iconic background music from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is going viral. The orchestra gives its unique rendition to the music that made fans react enthusiastically. (Also read: Young Poo from K3G Malvika Raaj shares glimpse of dreamy engagement in Turkey, poses with fiancé in romantic pics) The recent live concert at Royal Albert Hall in London played the music of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Orchestra plays K3G music

The performance was part of the event 'Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend’ formed as part of the BBC’s annual summer season of orchestral music known as the Proms. Singer Palak Muchhal performed a number of songs of the late singer. In a small clip from the concert that was shared by Mashable India, at the end, Palak sang the last bit from the song.

Fan reactions

Many fans have reacted to the performance. One said, "When Shah Rukh Khan said I'll take Bollywood to an international level... he surely wasn't kidding." Another wrote, "What an electrifying tribute to Karan Johar, to Bollywood and to India." Another fan who was present at the live performance, said, "I was there and this was an amazing performance."

“Where is Shah Rukh in slo-mo?” asked another. A comment also read, "Incredible. Just one word wowwww... So enchanting and captivating and what a scrumptious and exquisite performance."

About K3G

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also known as K3G, is a family-drama film written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan. The characters, especially Kareena's Poo has amassed a big fan-following with a few even demanding a spin-off movie with Poo in the lead. Karan Johar's last release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. It released on July 28. The film has been performing well at the box office.

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 last year in Mumbai. Lata left a musical legacy for music lovers across language and regional barriers. She started her career in 1940s. Her last superhit song was Lukka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti (2006) for AR Rahman.

