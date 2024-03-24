Pakistani singer Atif Aslam reveals daughter Haleema's face on her first birthday, pens note. See post

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has revealed his daughter Haleema's face on her first birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Atif shared the post as he celebrated Haleema's birthday in Dubai. The singer often shares pictures and videos on his social media platforms to offer glimpses into his personal life. (Also Read | Atif Aslam welcomes baby girl, names her Haleema; here's what it means. See pic) Atif Aslam shared photos of his daughter Haleema.

Atif shares Haleema's pics

In the first picture, Atif lifted the baby as they spent the day outdoors. The Burj Al Arab was seen in the background. They twinned in white outfits. While Atif wore a T-shirt and pants, Haleema was seen in a white dress, black shoes and a hair band. In the next picture, the singer shared a photo of Haleema in which she leaned on the couch looking at the camera. Here, too, she was seen in a cream dress.

Atif pens a note

Sharing the pictures, Atif captioned the post, "Baba (father) has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena (when you need it Haleema, tell me). Unconditional (black heart emoji) Happy birthday, 23/03/23." He also added the hashtags--Atif Aslam, Happy Birthday, Father Love and Daughters. Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Awww, she is the cutest, happy birthday Haleema." A fan wrote, "What a pretty baby Atu!!! She is looking beautiful." An Instagram user called her "adorable".

About Atif's family

Atif and his wife, Sarah, became parents to the little girl last year. Announcing the arrival of the little one, Atif in March wrote, "Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived..Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan." Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Atif's songs in India

Apart from Pakistan, Atif is quite popular in India. He has sung many songs in Bollywood films, including Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom, Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai, among many others.

