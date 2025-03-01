Palash Sen calls Diljit Dosanjh's comments on India's concert infrastructure ‘unfair': Easy to sit in another country…

Palash Sen spoke about Diljit Dosanjh's remark on India's concert infrastructure.

Euphoria lead vocalist Palash Sen has reacted to singer Diljit Dosanjh's recent remarks about India's concert infrastructure. During a Chandigarh performance last year, Diljit Dosanjh had said he would not hold more concerts in India until the infrastructure for live shows improves. Speaking with India Today now, Palash called his comment "truly unfair" towards a country that "has made you a superstar". (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh backtracks on 'not performing in India without better infrastructure' vow; deletes post later

Palash talks about Euphoria doing live shows

Palash said, "Euphoria has been doing live concerts since 1998. I think we were the first ones to do it, and the concert scene has undergone so many changes since then. And we have been a part of that change, so it is easy to sit in another country and criticise. You have to be a part of that change."

Palash criticises Diljit's comment

"It is truly unfair. I love Diljit Dosanjh, the artiste. But what he said was unfair. The country that has made you a superstar...please, don't say such things. You have to be grateful. It is very easy to throw stones. All the event managers work very hard. Of course, things can always be improved and there are certain things lacking, agreed. But then we all have to work together. You just can't sit and blame the authority," he added.

What Diljit had said on concert infrastructure

Diljit, during his Chandigarh concert, had said in Punjabi, "Here, we don't have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, providing jobs to many people. I'll try next time to have the stage at the centre so the audience can be around it. Until this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

Diljit denied making such comment

Later, the singer posted a note on social media sharing that his statement was misinterpreted but deleted it within a few minutes. He had re-posted a tweet which read, “BIG NEWS: Diljit Dosanjh announces he won't do shows in India due to poor concert infrastructure”.

Diljit then said, “Nope... I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C (I said the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh. So.. jab tak sahi venue nhi mil jata Mai Tab Tak CHD mai Next Show Plan Nhi Karunga.. (So, I said that till the time I get the right venue in Chandigarh, I will not plan another performance in the city). That’s it."

About Euphoria

Euphoria is a pop-rock band formed by Palash in 1998. The band gave many hits over the years such as Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Maeri, Phir Dhoom, Ab Naa Jaa, Aana Meri Gully, Sone De Maa, Soneya and Mehfuz among others.