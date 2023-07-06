Park Jimin becomes First Korean singer to top Spotify's global ranking, did you see their About Us page

Spotify has recently added an "About" section for eminent BTS member Park Jimin and fans are buzzing with excitement. BTS ARMY reacts to Park Jimin's Dear ARMY.(Twitter)

The popular music streaming platform now provides a dedicated space to highlight the accomplishments and talents of the K-pop sensation. This development has left fans unable to contain their enthusiasm.

Park Jimin's about section. (Spotify)

One of the most notable achievements mentioned in Jimin’s Spotify bio is his wide range of vocal and performance abilities.

Known as an all-rounder, he has captivated listeners with his versatile skills.

“Jimin’s dazzling vocal tone adds a unique quality to the songs he sings,” the bio reads.

The bio also acknowledges his significant accomplishment of topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his first solo album, "FACE," released in March 2023.

This feat makes Jimin the first South Korean solo artist to achieve such a milestone.

For fans of BTS and Jimin, this addition to his Spotify profile is a cause for celebration. It provides an official platform for the music industry and listeners around the world to appreciate his talent and success.

The recognition of the K-pop star’s vocal tone and its unique quality further emphasizes his artistry and contributions to the songs he performs.

Fans took Twitter to pour their love and affections.

One user wrote, “Finally Jimin has his own profile updated with bio!!--- so proud ‘Jimin (Park, Jimin) is a South Korean singer, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Jimin’s dazzling vocal tone adds a unique quality to songs he sings.”

Another user wrote, “Jimin finally has an ‘Abou’ section on his Spotify profile!”

The inclusion of the "About" section on Spotify profiles allows artists to connect with their fans on a more personal level.

It also provides an opportunity for listeners to gain insight into the artist's journey, achievements, and musical style. With the addition of this section to Jimin's profile, fans can delve deeper into his musical journey and appreciate the dedication and hard work that have propelled him to the top.

ALSO READ| 'It's really confusing for me,' Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over Kanye West

Spotify's recognition of Jungkook's achievements further solidifies the significance of K-pop in the US market and its growing influence on mainstream music.