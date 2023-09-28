PM Modi, Amit Shah's tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary: 'Her contribution to Indian music spans decades'

September 28 marks Lata Mangeshkar's 94th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the legendary singer, who died at the age of 92 years on February 6, 2022. While PM Modi remembered 'Lata Didi and her contribution to Indian music', the home minister spoke about the late singer's ‘simplicity and humility’. Also read: On Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary, PM Modi leads tributes Late singer Lata Mangeshkar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

PM Modi and Amit Shah's tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

"Remembering Lata didi (sister) on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture," wrote the Prime Minister on X (formerly Twitter).

Home minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, “Lata didi dedicated her entire life to enriching the Indian musical tradition by giving it new heights on the world stage. The simplicity and humility with which she remained connected to the roots of Indianness even after reaching the pinnacle of music, is a special example for the countrymen. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata didi on her birth anniversary.”

Lata Mangeshkar ruled music industry for decades

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar, known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, to Indian music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic even after her death. Some of her iconic songs are Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal, Lag Ja Gale from Woh Kaun Thi and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-E-Azam.

Throughout her decades-long career, Lata Mangeshkar won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was also awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards before declining further ones. In 1974, she became the first Indian playback singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Lata Mangeshkar died in February 2022 after suffering a multi-organ failure.

