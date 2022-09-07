Promoters of Justin Bieber's India show say concert will go ahead as planned

On Tuesday night, singer Justin Bieber announced that he is once again pausing all his future performance for the time being and putting his health first. In a statement on social media, the singer addressed his battle with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome and how he needs time off for that. Many of Justin's Indian fans were disappointed by the news, considering he is to perform in the country in just over a month's time. However, the good news is that as things currently stand, the show is on track.

Justin is scheduled to perform in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 as part of his Justice Tour. In a statement, a representative from BookMyShow, who are promoting the event, says that the concert is very much on. "We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish him a speedy recovery. We admire his decision to put his health first and can’t wait to see him back on the road. As per our understanding, the Asia leg of the Justice Tour, which includes the New Delhi show in October, is set to continue as scheduled," the representative says.

Earlier, Justin said that he wants to “rest and get better”. He shared a note on Instagram early Wednesday (Tuesday night in the US) to inform his fans about cancellation of the upcoming concerts. The note read, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

The singer was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face, earlier this year. Following this, he had taken a break for performing on stage but later made a successful comeback. Justin even performed six live shows in Europe and South America since his return, before he announced his second break.

Justice World Tour was launched in March this year, but the North American leg was postponed due to the singer's illness. The tour has 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

