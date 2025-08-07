Punjab State Women's Commission slams Yo Yo Honey Singh, Karan Aujla for sexist lyrics and visuals, demands apology

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Punjab State Women's Commission has summoned Punjabi singers and rappers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly promoting misogynistic content and 'objectification' of women in their recent songs. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla have come under the scanner for their lyrics.

Punjab State Women's Commission receives complaints

The Chairperson of the Punjab State Women's Commission, Raj Lali Gill, told ANI on Thursday that the commission had reviewed complaints and public reactions regarding certain lyrics and visuals in Honey Singh and Karan Aujla's latest releases and had written to the state Director General of Police (DGP) urging immediate action.

As per the Chairperson, the lyrics in the latest releases of Ajula and Singh were allegedly found to be derogatory towards women and potentially harmful to societal values.

"The songs that have been used in this have neither been controlled by the language nor by thought. When we go on stage, we say to everyone that the biggest role in my life is that of my mother. We respect her a lot. At the same time, you abuse her. So, for whom do you play this double role? To get millions of views? Are you doing this just to earn money? This is having a very big impact on our children. So, I think that the singers should also understand their responsibility. It is not only their responsibility to entertain them," Gill told ANI.

Demands apology from Honey Singh, Karan Aujla

On further action, the Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson said that she has asked the DGP and other concerned officials to summon the singers and demand their apology.

"The action is that I have sent this to BOI (Bureau of Investigation) and DGP, and they (Karan and Honey) should be summoned. And even if I know that they are not in the country at this time, I still should contact them and get an explanation. They should be summoned to come here. When they give an explanation, apologise, and change the words, then we will see what the next step will be," said Chairperson Raj Lali Gill.

Millionaire and MF Gabhru under the scanner

The songs in contention are Karan Aujla's new single, MF Gabhru, from his album P-Pop Culture. Despite its popularity, the Gabhru track has been labelled 'misogynistic' and 'inappropriate.' Similarly, Honey Singh's track Millionaire also allegedly contains objectionable language towards women. The song was released in August 2024 as part of his album Glory, which marked his comeback.

Karan's new album, P-Pop Culture, is by Warner Music Canada/Warner Music India. It is touted to be a bold fusion of global pop and hard-hitting Punjabi hip-hop. As per a press note, the project is divided into two distinct moods, with side A delving into the emotional and melodic facets of Punjabi Pop, while side B explores the gritty, bass-heavy soundscapes of Punjabi Hip-Hop.