Punjabi to Bollywood songs: Top Songs to play for 2025 Lohri celebrations

Lohri is a harvest festival that is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. It is a Punjabi festival that also commemorates agricultural prosperity. This festival marks the end of the winter as the days start to become longer than the nights. People on this day gather around a big crackling bonfire, singing and dancing as they throw groundnuts and popcorn at the blazing hot lohri bonfire. Lohri involves a lot of dancing with good music. Music plays a central role in making Lohri a vibrant and unforgettable celebration. Music creates an atmosphere of togetherness, whether with hit Bollywood songs or classical Punjabi folk songs. Lohri is celebrated with dance and music. (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

As the festivities kickstart, make your celebrations warm and lively with these 10 songs to add to your Lohri playlist.

Punjabi Lohri Songs

The enthusiastic Punjabi songs infuse the Lohri celebration with joy, as the vibrant beats along with the energetic vocalisation and local music instruments like dhol, tumbi, and chimta make you want to break into dance. These folk songs are full of zeal and vigour.

This Punjabi Lohri song list has everything from the classics of Amar Singh Chamkila to newer Punjabi songs for the youth.

Bollywood Lohri Songs

Bollywood also gave quite a few hits that are great for Lohri festivities. Veer Zaara's Lohri song very beautifully captures the essence of a traditional Lohri celebration. The contemporary, upbeat tunes of Oh Ho Ho Ho from Hindi Medium and Nachan Nu Jee Karda are decked with contemporary, upbeat tunes that will get everyone grooving.

