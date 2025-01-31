Raftaar gets married again, ties the knot with Manraj Jawanda; first pics out

Popular rapper Raftaar has officially tied the knot with fashion stylist and actor Manraj Jawanda in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. While the couple is yet to announce the news officially, their wedding celebrations and photos have taken over social media, and fans can’t get enough of their chemistry. Raftaar ties the knot with Manraj Jawanda.

Raftaar and Manraj's wedding photos

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a photo from Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding. In the picture, the couple, who got married in a South Indian ceremony, were dressed in stunning traditional ensembles. They couldn't stop smiling while looking at each other. Sharing the picture, the X user wrote, "So cute!! Nazar na lage 🥹🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 Congratulations, Raftaar." In another picture, the rapper was seen tying the mangalsutra around Manraj's neck.

Pre-wedding celebration

A video from their sangeet ceremony also surfaced on the internet. In the video, Raftaar could be seen grooving to Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya with his now-wife, Manraj Jawanda. The couple was seen twinning in multicoloured outfits for the function.

Speculation first began when a content creator shared a picture of a venue entrance standee that read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge." In another video shared on X, the rapper was seen dancing his heart out with his soon-to-be wife. In another clip, Manraj was seen flaunting her mehendi while dancing to Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Who is Manraj Jawanda?

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Manraj is a fashion stylist and fitness enthusiast. She moved to Mumbai after her graduation to pursue a styling course at FAD International. On her website, Manraj has written, "I have always had a keen interest in fashion. From picking out outfit changes at my fifth birthday to the fashion world of Mumbai, my journey has been quite exciting."

She has also collaborated with Raftaar on multiple music videos, including Kaali Car, Ghana Kasoota, and Shringaar, among others. She has been a part of several reality TV shows, music videos, and TV advertisements as a stylist.

Meanwhile, Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra. However, the couple parted ways in 2020 after four years of marriage. On the work front, the rapper is currently a judge on MTV Hustle Season 4 and has previously judged the reality show MTV Roadies.