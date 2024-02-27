Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video star Vishal Pandey says he ‘doesn’t support' singer's behaviour in viral video

Social media star Vishal Pandey is keeping zero expectations from his upcoming big work Zaroori Tha 2. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the track is the sequel to the singer's hit number. The forthcoming music video brings together Vishal and Aliya Hamidi. Vishal Pandey to star in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video Zaroori Tha 2.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Vishal Pandey said, “I am really happy about the music video but I don't want to jinx it by having expectations.”

The internet sensation is all set to battle comparisons that will be there between the Zaroori Tha and Zaroori Tha 2. He assures that his fans will definitely like it. And why not? It stars Vishal and Aliya, who are rumoured to be dating.

On chemistry with Aliya Hamidi

Vishal dismissed any such speculations and called them only good friends. “We are good friends. Our chemistry is infallible and it comes very naturally to us. I was happy to shoot Zaroori Tha 2 with her. Me and Aliya have deep love and admiration for each other and respect as well. we have been friends for so long. I hope it can thrive for more years to come.”

Vishal who is a fan of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, regrets not meeting the singer in real life for the music video. He said, “I haven't met him because of certain restrictions across the border but I am fortunate to be a part of his work. I have been a fan of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan since childhood. I grew up listening to Dil To Bachcha Hai. His songs make you forget the difference in nations."

On Rahat's India comeback

Vishal, much like many Indians, would love to witness the magic of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on stage soon. But, is Rahat willing to return to India for work? Vishal opined, “Of course! Who doesn't want that? He also knows that he has so many Indian fans like myself. I think he will be more than happy. I think they, Rahat ji, Atif Aslam, are also dying to perform in India.”

Recently a video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan went viral where he was thrashing a man whom he called his student. Vishal reacted to the whole incident, “A person should be seen or judged based on his talent. Whatever the situation was, I don't support the video.”

“I will never support that but he has come out and apologised for his behaviour. I think it sums it up. This kind of behaviour from anyone is not accepted, be it from me or anyone else. That video was wrong. He did the right thing by coming out and apologising. I don't support the video. But, that doesn't make him any less talented. Everyone makes some mistakes.”

A teaser of Zaroori Tha 2 was released previously. It stars Vikas Singh as well. The music is given by Kamran Akhtar while lyrics are penned by Mujtaba Ali.

