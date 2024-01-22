Ram Mandir consecration: Shaan, Devi Chitralekhaji collaborate for an exclusive track, Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain

Ram Mandir consecration: Renowned singer Shaan joins forces with spiritual preacher and singer Devi Chitralekhaji in a remarkable musical tribute, lending a melodic touch to the festivities. Their recent independent track, a soul-stirring bhajan titled Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain was released on January 17 to commemorate the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Also read: Excited Kangana Ranaut chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Shaan and Devi Chitralekhaji's song is titled Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain.

About the song

This masterpiece is a part of Shaan's 2023-launched spiritual music label, Shaan Music Devotional. Written by Harshit Vishwakarma and composed by Shriyansh Pratap Singh, the bhajan captures the spirit of the eagerly anticipated Ram Mandir consecration, and invites listeners to partake in the opening of the Ram Mandir.

Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain is a moving theme for this festive occasion. From the January 21 to 22, Fever FM will offer exclusive content, devotional music, and non-stop radio programming for more than 24 hours to join the celebrations in Ayodhya. Tune in to catch live updates, celebrity hosts, and the immersive audio drama Ramayan starring Bollywood stalwarts Anupam Kher, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Naseeruddin Shah. This project intends to unite the diverse cultural fabric of the country in commemorating this historic event.

