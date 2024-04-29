Rapper Sik-K revealed as the person who surrendered to police over drug use; issues clarification

Rapper Sik-K has been revealed as the person who surrendered himself to police for drug use in January this year. As reported by Soompi, the identity of the person who had surrendered then was not made public since the case was still under investigation. (Also Read | BIGBANG’s G-Dragon parts ways with YG Entertainment days after acquittal in drugs case) Sik-K became famous after Mnet’s hip-hop survival program Show Me the Money Season 4.

Sik-K’s legal team issues clarification

Citing a TenAsia report, Soompi further added that a test result conducted by the National Forensic Service during the police investigation revealed positive for marijuana. Now, Sik-K’s legal representative released an official statement clarifying the matter.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Here's what happened

The statement read, “Sik-K did not go to the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul under the influence. His behaviour while attending the police was not due to taking drugs but was due to delirium after surgery.”

As per the statement, Sik-K underwent surgery under general anaesthesia for treatment of a shoulder rotator cuff injury sustained while serving in the military. He was prescribed sleeping pills until he was discharged from the hospital on January 18 this year. It added that this caused his delirium symptoms on January 19 morning, which led him to leave home.

The statement added, “Sik-K has surrendered to charges of simple possession of marijuana and smoking and is admitting to these charges. No Philopon (a form of methamphetamine) component was detected in Sik-K’s hair test results submitted during the investigation.” On April 18, Yongsan Police Station transferred Sik-K to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act without detention.

Who's Sik-K

Sik-K became famous after Mnet’s hip-hop survival program Show Me the Money Season 4. On July 20, 2016, the rapper released his first EP, Flip. The rapper established his own label, KC, in 2023 after exiting H1GHR MUSIC. Sik-K, whose real name is Kwon Min-sik, enlisted in the army for his mandatory military enlistment on June 29, 2020.