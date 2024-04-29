 Rapper Sik-K revealed as the person who surrendered to police over drug use; issues clarification - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rapper Sik-K revealed as the person who surrendered to police over drug use; issues clarification

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 29, 2024 03:08 PM IST

As per the statement, Sik-K underwent surgery for treatment of a shoulder rotator cuff injury sustained while serving in the military.

Rapper Sik-K has been revealed as the person who surrendered himself to police for drug use in January this year. As reported by Soompi, the identity of the person who had surrendered then was not made public since the case was still under investigation. (Also Read | BIGBANG’s G-Dragon parts ways with YG Entertainment days after acquittal in drugs case)

Sik-K became famous after Mnet’s hip-hop survival program Show Me the Money Season 4.
Sik-K became famous after Mnet’s hip-hop survival program Show Me the Money Season 4.

Sik-K’s legal team issues clarification

Citing a TenAsia report, Soompi further added that a test result conducted by the National Forensic Service during the police investigation revealed positive for marijuana. Now, Sik-K’s legal representative released an official statement clarifying the matter.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Here's what happened

The statement read, “Sik-K did not go to the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul under the influence. His behaviour while attending the police was not due to taking drugs but was due to delirium after surgery.”

As per the statement, Sik-K underwent surgery under general anaesthesia for treatment of a shoulder rotator cuff injury sustained while serving in the military. He was prescribed sleeping pills until he was discharged from the hospital on January 18 this year. It added that this caused his delirium symptoms on January 19 morning, which led him to leave home.

The statement added, “Sik-K has surrendered to charges of simple possession of marijuana and smoking and is admitting to these charges. No Philopon (a form of methamphetamine) component was detected in Sik-K’s hair test results submitted during the investigation.” On April 18, Yongsan Police Station transferred Sik-K to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act without detention.

Who's Sik-K

Sik-K became famous after Mnet’s hip-hop survival program Show Me the Money Season 4. On July 20, 2016, the rapper released his first EP, Flip. The rapper established his own label, KC, in 2023 after exiting H1GHR MUSIC. Sik-K, whose real name is Kwon Min-sik, enlisted in the army for his mandatory military enlistment on June 29, 2020.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Rapper Sik-K revealed as the person who surrendered to police over drug use; issues clarification
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On