Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine strikes deal to end jail stint

AP |
Nov 07, 2024 03:47 AM IST

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine strikes deal to end jail stint

NEW YORK — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine struck a deal to end his current jail stint, agreeing to serve a month behind bars for violating the terms of his release after a felony conviction, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The deal with federal prosecutors was described in a letter partially endorsed by a Manhattan federal judge. It calls for the entertainer to be sentenced to a month in jail, followed by a month of home incarceration, a month of home detention and a month of curfew. He would also be subject to electronic monitoring.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said he will sentence the performer whose real name is Daniel Hernandez immediately after he admits to the violations at a Nov. 12 hearing. He said he will require each side to explain why a one-month jail sentence followed by three months of home incarceration, detention or curfew are sufficient for repeated violations of probation.

The terms of the deal also call for Tekashi 6ix9ine to submit to supervision from the court's Probation Department for another year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 28, was within a few months of being free from court supervision when he was arrested on Oct. 29 after his probation officer complained that he wasn't following rules about obtaining permission in advance to travel and that he had failed drug tests.

In 2019, Engelmayer sentenced him to two years in prison in a racketeering case after the musician pleaded guilty that same year to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

In April 2020, Tekashi 6ix9ine was freed months early from his prison sentence after complaining that his ailments made him particularly susceptible to the coronavirus, which was spreading through the nation's jails and prisons.

Engelmayer, expressing dismay at the artist's apparent failure to follow the rules, noted at a hearing last month that he had granted compassionate release to him during the coronavirus crisis.

The rapper apologized and told the judge he was “not a bad person.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

