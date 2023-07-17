‘Remove BTS tag,’ ARMY demand respect from BigHit for Jungkook's solo debut ‘Seven’ ft. Latto

BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, has taken the music industry by storm with his solo hit, 'Seven.' The track has become the talk of the town, captivating both fans and non-fans alike since its release. Within a mere 2.5 hours, 'Seven' soared to the number one spot in a whopping 100 countries, setting a new record for the fastest climb to the top. Jungkook's solo hit Seven storms charts, but controversy arises over song credit on Spotify and music videos. Fans demand proper recognition for his solo debut.(Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

However, amidst the celebration, controversy has erupted surrounding the way the song is credited on Spotify. The music label behind BTS, Hybe, has faced criticism from ARMY for tagging 'BTS' alongside Jungkook and Latto as the artists of 'Seven.' Outraged fans took to Twitter, where tags like BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK, REMOVE BTS TAG, and UNTAG BTS FROM SEVEN trended with over 50,000 tweets and counting.

The ARMY argues that "Bighit can't respect their artist even in his long-awaited solo debut. This is not a BTS song; this is JEON JUNGKOOK SONG." They contend that while previous collaborative tracks like 'Left and Right' and 'Dreamers' rightfully credited BTS as the featured artists, 'Seven' is Jungkook's solo debut, and he deserves to shine on his own.

Concerns about proper credit extend beyond Spotify. Fans expressed worry over the artist not being properly credited in the music videos for 'Seven.' Some pointed out that the video descriptions did not acknowledge Jungkook, raising concerns about his ranking breakdown for YouTube and its impact on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Fans took to social media to voice their concerns directly to BigHit Music, pleading for a correction in the video descriptions. In response, BigHit Music assured fans that the artist name for the 'Seven' music video and performance video is correctly registered as Jungkook in the YouTube system. They emphasized that there are no issues with the YouTube data count.

Despite these controversies, 'Seven' continues to captivate listeners worldwide. Described by BigHit Music as an invigorating summer anthem, the song's release coincided with Jungkook's highly anticipated performance on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, although it was cut short due to inclement weather. Notably, Jungkook became the first K-pop solo artist to grace the stage of GMA in New York, further solidifying his position as a global superstar.