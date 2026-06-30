'Tere baap ka peeti hoon?': Sunita Ahuja slams trolls targeting her for drinking and partying; fans call her 'lady don'

In the latest episode, Akanksha asked Sunita what allegation had been levelled against her on the very first day of the show. Sunita replied that she had been accused of repeatedly making allegations against Govinda. She added that her controversial "ghutno pe goli maare (Shot in the knee)" remark was made in jest, but despite that, she continued to face trolling.

Bollywood actor Govinda 's wife, Sunita Ahuja , has long been known for her outspoken personality and unfiltered opinions. She has often made headlines for her candid remarks about her marriage and personal life. Currently seen on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita once again grabbed attention after firing back at trolls who criticised her for drinking alcohol. Her unapologetic response has got fans calling her the "Lady Don".

Sunita then hit back at her critics, saying, "They can say whatever they want to. I don't give a f**k. Main aapne aap ko nahi badlungi kisi ke liye. Koi kisi ko sukhi nahi dekh sakta pehli baat toh yeh hai. This is what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. Yeh daaru peeti hai, party karti hai, arey party tere baap ke ghar par karti hoon? Aapne ghar pe karti hoon, aapne ghar par ek bottle piyun yaa 10 bottle piyun. Tere baap ka peeti hoon? (I'm not going to change myself for anyone. First of all, people just can't stand seeing someone else happy. That's what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. They say, 'She drinks, she parties.' Well, do I party at your father's house? I party in my own home. Whether I drink one bottle or ten bottles in my own house, am I drinking your father's alcohol?)"

The clip quickly surfaced online, with many social media users cheering Sunita on. One Instagram user wrote, "Govinda ki biwi on fire." Another commented, "Loving her. She's giving my spirit animal energy." Another comment read, "Lady boss." One user wrote, "Lady don is here." Another commented, "She is the real baddie." Another wrote, "I love her, at least she is real."

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987, when Govinda was still establishing himself in the film industry. The couple initially kept their marriage a secret for a few years before making it public. They are parents to two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Over the years, their marriage has frequently made headlines due to Sunita's candid interviews, rumours about Govinda's alleged affairs, and reports that the couple live in separate houses despite staying married.