Reneé Rapp announces 2025 Bite Me arena tour: Check out US and Canada show dates

Reneé Rapp is returning to metro Detroit this fall as part of her highly anticipated Bite Me tour, venue officials announced Monday, according to a Detroit News report. The 25-year-old singer and actor will perform at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights on Friday, September 27. Reneé Rapp announces 2025 Bite Me arena tour(Instagram/ @reneerapp)

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 27, via Ticketmaster. Multiple presales will take place ahead of that, with the Mastercard presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the artist presale opening on Thursday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Sign-ups for early access are reportedly now open.

Michigan stop part of 17-city tour

According to Rolling Stone, the Michigan concert is one of 17 stops on Rapp’s tour, which supports her upcoming sophomore album Bite Me, slated for release on August 1. The new album follows her 2023 debut LP Snow Angel, which she toured extensively in late 2023 and early 2024.

Rapp last performed in the Detroit area in October 2023 at The Fillmore.

Reneé Rapp’s Bite Me tour kicks off on September 23 in Colorado

Reneé Rapp’s Bite Me tour launches on September 23 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and spans 17 cities across North America. The tour includes high-profile stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, TD Garden in Boston, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, before concluding on October 29 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Rolling Stone.

Along the way, Rapp will headline the All Things Go festival in Toronto, further signaling her growing international fan base. She’ll be joined by special guests Syd—formerly known as Syd the Kyd—and Ravyn Lenae, who will open on select dates. Rapp recently called them her “favorites” in an Instagram post, adding excitement to an already anticipated lineup.

Here’s the full schedule for Reneé Rapp’s Bite Me tour:

Sept 23 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

– Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO Sept 25 – Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

– Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL Sept 27 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI

– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI Sept 29 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

– Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Oct 2 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

– TD Garden, Boston, MA Oct 4 – All Things Go Fest, Toronto, ON (Canada)

– All Things Go Fest, Toronto, ON (Canada) Oct 6 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

– Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD Oct 8 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

– Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH Oct 10 – The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

– The Armory, Minneapolis, MN Oct 13 – Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR

– Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR Oct 15 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

– Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA Oct 17 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

– Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA Oct 22 – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Austin, TX

– Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Austin, TX Oct 23 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

– The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX Oct 26 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, G

– State Farm Arena, Atlanta, G Oct 27 – Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

– Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL Oct 29 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Reneé Rapp’s rising stardom

Reneé Rapp continues to gain momentum both as a recording artist and actor. She recently starred in the 2024 Mean Girls remake, reprising her Broadway role as Regina George for the big screen. Musically, she has drawn acclaim for her emotional honesty and vocal strength, especially on tracks like “Leave Me Alone,” the lead single from Bite Me.

FAQs:

When is Reneé Rapp performing in Michigan?

She will perform at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights on Friday, September 27, 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale begins Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Presales start Tuesday for Mastercard holders and Thursday for artist presale subscribers.

Who is opening for Reneé Rapp?

Syd will open the Michigan show. Ravyn Lenae will appear on select other dates.

What is the Bite Me tour about?

The tour supports Rapp’s forthcoming album Bite Me, releasing August 1. It features performances at top venues and festivals across North America.