Rihanna ‘pouring money’ into A$AP Rocky’s defence to keep him out of jail amid gun case

Rihanna is reportedly deeply concerned about A$AP Rocky facing jail time and is reportedly sparing no expense to keep him out of prison. The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is on trial for felony assault after allegedly firing a semiautomatic weapon at Terell Ephron in a 2021 Hollywood shooting. Rihanna is worried about A$AP Rocky's potential jail time and is reportedly funding his legal defence amid his felony assault trial. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Bianca Censori's family 'deeply concerned' over her relationship with Kanye West

Rihanna spends extensively to keep A$AP Rocky out of jail

The rapper is currently looking at 24 years of prison in the gun case filed against him and sources told RadarOnline that Rihanna is “pouring money into his legal defense” to keep him out of jail. The source shared, “His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she's not even blinking.”

The Diamond singer’s net worth sums up to $ 1.4 billion which is 70 times more than A$AP Rocky’s “measly” $20 million and sources added that the singer considers her money as their money. An insider told the media outlet, “She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything, but that fools no one. Rumour has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewellery, bodyguards."

Also Read: Benny Blanco calls Selena Gomez ‘my Heroin’ as he opens up about their relationship

Rihanna’s friends worried as she spends huge amount on her husband

Another source revealed that Rihanna’s friends worry about her spending huge amounts on A$AP Rocky. The source said, “The word is there are people in her life who think she's making a mistake and should just kick the guy to the curb, but that's not an option in her eyes.”

The couple, who have been inseparable since their romance blossomed in 2020, share two children—RZA, 2, and Riot, 9 months. Despite their deep bond, the couple is now facing a tense moment, with A$AP Rocky declaring that he will not testify in his trial regarding the alleged shooting of a former friend and collaborator.

The source told RadarOnline, “Rihanna is madly in love and gets a thrill out of being able to live out her wildest dreams and take A$AP along for the ride.” They added, “They say she's been bankrolling him from day one, no questions asked. It's something he clearly takes advantage of, but he's her man and she's going to take care of him, and no one will ever persuade her otherwise."