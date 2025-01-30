Rihanna shows up for A$AP Rocky during trial, sits with his mom and sister after entering court via back door. Watch

Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna showed up for her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky's ongoing trial at a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. He's facing charges of firing a gun at a former friend in 2021. (Also Read – A$AP Rocky assault trial: Bravo reality TV star's son testifies; rapper's alleged shooting charges explained) Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at trial amid gun charges from 2021 incident.

Rihanna shows up

TMZ on Wednesday shared a video of Rihanna entering the court via a back door entrance. She greeted the paparazzi as she was escorted by security guards. Rihanna wore a a long black coat with black buttons and gold jewellery, and carried a black purse, with her hair parted to the side.

People reports that inside the courtroom, she sat with A$AP Rocky's mother and sister. She was seen chatting with them once the proceedings concluded. “Rihanna remained stoic during Wednesday's hearing,” the report states, adding, “She also stared intently as A$AP Relli testified on the stand.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna began dating in 2021. They became parents to two boys – RZA Athelaston Mayers and Riot Rose – in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

About A$AP Rocky's trial

In a previous hearing, many questions were raised about the fame of Rocky, and even Rihanna. She was not in court that day, and it was not certain then whether she will show up during the trial.

Rocky is accused of firing three or four shots at Terell Ephron, a friend from his teenage years, on the streets of Hollywood in 2021. Ephron said the shots grazed his knuckles. Rocky has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers say he wasn't even holding a real gun, but a starter pistol he used as a prop. In the Wednesday hearing, Rocky's accuser and former friend testified hip-hop star held gun in the air and fired at him 'like a movie.'

While Rihanna's last studio album, Anti, released back in 2016, she famously sang Lift Me Up in Ryan Coogler's Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she even received a nomination at Academy Awards 2023. She's also an actor and was last seen in a lead role in Hiro Murai's 2019 musical Guava Island.