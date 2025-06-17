Sabrina Carpenter hits back at comment about her personality over her Man's Best Friend album cover

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter seems to be unfazed by online criticism as the singer recently hit back at a comment on her new album cover. The 26-year-old singer gave a fiery reply after a social media user questioned her image following the release of her upcoming album cover for Man's Best Friend, reported People. (Also read: Sabrina Carpenter slams people who 'complain' she only sings about sex: ‘Those are the songs you made popular’) Sabrina Carpenter hits back at a comment about her personality over album Man's Best Friend's cover(Photos: Instagram/sabrinacarpenter, X)

Sabrina gave a fiery response

According to the publication, on Monday, a user on X (formerly Twitter) reposted Sabrina's new album cover and commented, “Does she have a personality outside of ***?” Sabrina didn't hold back and replied, “Girl, yes, and it is goooooood.”

The Espresso singer had announced her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on June 11, where she also revealed the cover art. In the image, she's on her hands and knees. She is wearing a short black dress and black heels. The visual sparked mixed reactions online. "My new album, Man's Best Friend, is out on August 29, this year. I can't wait for it to be yours! x Pre-order now," read the caption of her post. Take a look.

About Sabrina's latest album

The first single from the album, Manchild, was released on June 5.

Sabrina is coming off a successful year with her Short n' Sweet album, which dropped on August 23 last year. It included hit tracks like Taste, Please Please Please, and Bed Chem. At the 67th GRAMMY Awards, the singer won Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso.

Man's Best Friend will be available on August 29, 2025. (ANI)