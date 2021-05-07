Sachet-Parampara: The delay in our work is insignificant compared to what’s happening around amid the Covid crisis

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of Covid-19 crisis, entertainment sector industry has once again been hit hard, including the music industry. But that’s the least of the concern for music composer and lyricist duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who believe that with people suffering all around, their wok can wait.

“Everybody has been facing a lot of problems workwise and things have been pushed back. But delay in work is very insignificant and small as compared to what’s happening around. People are losing family members and friends. We’re just thankful that we’re safe in our homes,” shares Thakur.

Tandon shares that his own family in Lucknow have also been affected by the pandemic.

“My tauji and his family tested positive in Lucknow. They’re getting better now. Among all my friends and family members, some one or the other have been infected. The situation is very bad in Lucknow. I decided to ask my parents to come and stay with us (in Mumbai) for a while,” he tells us.

Acknowledging the losses the music industry has borne ever since the pandemic hit last year, Tandon admits it has affected every single person, but is quick to add, “Everything can again be rebuilt when things are back in order. Jaan hai toh jahan hai”.

The couple, who got married last year in November are making the most of the time they’re spending with each other during such crisis.

“The good thing is that we’re facing this problem together and that’s a relief. We’d have loved to travel post marriage, but that’ll also happen later. It’s not that important right now. This is our fight for survival,” Tandon says.

To this, Thakur adds, “Staying at home and being happy is the biggest remedy. Not taking the situation lightly will keep us safe.”

On the work front, the duo was working on the music of Hindi film Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, which was slated to release this year. “Films aren’t releasing, so that work has stopped. We may end up making singles when things open up,” he adds.