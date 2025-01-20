Sachin Tendulkar spotted at Coldplay concert with Anjali and Sara in Mumbai. Watch

Singer Chris Martin's concert in Mumbai was a starry affair, with thousands of fans singing along their favourite songs. What's next? Even Sachin Tendulkar was spotted enjoying the evening, as he was seen with wife Anjali and daughter Sara. (Also read: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recreate Andaz Apna Apna magic at Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. Watch) Sachin Tendulkar fans were in for a surprise at the Coldplay concert.

Sachin Tendulkar attends Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar was seen at the Coldplay concert, where he stood beside wife Anjali and daughter Sara and enjoyed the concert. Sachin also waved at fans who were surprised to see their favourite cricketer at the concert. Pictures and videos of many fans screaming Sachin's name at the concert also surfaced on social media.

Singer Chris Martin's concert in Mumbai was a starry affair, with thousands of fans singing along their favourite songs. What's next? Even Sachin Tendulkar was spotted enjoying the evening, as he was seen with wife Anjali and daughter Sara. (Also read: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recreate Andaz Apna Apna magic at Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. Watch)

Sachin Tendulkar attends Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar was seen at the Coldplay concert, where he stood beside wife Anjali and daughter Sara and enjoyed the concert. Sachin also waved at fans who were surprised to see their favourite cricketer at the concert. Pictures and videos of many fans screaming Sachin's name at the concert also surfaced on social media.

More details

Meanwhile, during the concert Chris read out placards that his fans held during the show. “Jai Shri Ram,” said Chris while noticing one of the placards from the crowd. Ahead of the concert, he was also spotted visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple with his partner and actor Dakota Johnson.

Chris also gave a shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. During one of the final songs, he joked, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He says he needs to bowl at me now." Although Bumrah didn't appear, the mention thrilled the crowd. Singer Jasleen Royal opened for Coldplay at their Mumbai concert on Saturday and also performed a duet with Chris Martin.

Coldplay's India tour continues with performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.