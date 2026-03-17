Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: NHRC raises concern over lyrics of KD The Devil song, seeks Action Taken Report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Google India over a complaint alleging "vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning lyrics" in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. The song is from the upcoming film KD: The Devil. Nora Fatehi in a still from the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

NHRC's notice on KD The Devil's Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song As per news agency ANI, it directed them to inquire into the matter and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks. The NHRC bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, observed that the allegations prima facie indicate a potential violation of human rights and took cognisance under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The complainant alleged that a recently released song from the upcoming film KD: The Devil contains vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning lyrics that are inappropriate for public consumption, especially for children. It is stated that such content is widely accessible through television, social media, and public platforms, which may negatively impact the mental well-being and moral environment of minors. The complainant further alleged that the increasing trend of explicit lyrical content in mainstream entertainment contributes to the normalisation of inappropriate expressions among young audiences. Therefore, the complainant sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and requested it to take cognisance, seek a report from the concerned certification authority, and issue necessary guidelines and advisories to regulate such content and safeguard children's rights," read the letter as reported by ANI.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie appear to be violations of the human rights of the victim. "The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided over by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Hon'ble Member, has taken cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter. The Registry is directed to issue notices to the Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai, Maharashtra; the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, New Delhi; the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, New Delhi; and the Head/India Lead of Core Govt Affairs and Public Policy for Google India, New Delhi, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission. A copy of the complaint is attached herewith."

What did the Commission say Priyank Kanoongo said that the Commission received a complaint from Gems of Bollywood and Rashtra Jyoti organisations alleging the use of obscene lyrics. "We had a complaint from Gems of Bollywood and Rashtra Jyoti organisation that a song from a movie has been released on YouTube in which very obscene lyrics have been used. The lyricist of this song is someone named Raqueeb Alam, who has written this song, and in this, women are described as objects, and women's garments are discussed. This is very derogatory, very wrong, and it comes under the category of crime," said Kanoongo.

He further stated that notices have been issued to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. "We have issued a notice to the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Censor Board and Ministry of IT that this should be removed, and how can the Censor Board allow this release. If there are any guilty officials of the Censor Board who are involved in all this, then action should be taken against them too," he added.

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was recently released online and quickly drew attention on social media.