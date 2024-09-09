Satinder Sartaaj is all set to perform in Gurugram on September 14

Songwriter, singer, composer and poet, Satinder Sartaaj is getting ready to mesmerize the Delhi-NCR audience with his live in concert on September 14 at an event organised by FeverLive, the live events vertical of Fever Network. Recently the maestro visited the Punjabi Fever studio in Film City, Noida to meet his ardent fans. Satinder Sartaj is a Punjabi singer-songwriter.

Satinder in Delhi

The atmosphere at Punjabi Fever Studio was electric as the legendary Satinder Sartaaj graced the station with his presence, giving fans an unforgettable experience that will be cherished for years to come. In a celebration that was as vibrant as his music, the studio came alive with Bhangra beats, heartfelt poetry, and an intimate meet-and-greet, setting the perfect stage for his much-anticipated live concert at Gymkhana Club, Gurugram on September 14.

In addition to the vibrant performances, Sartaaj was serenaded with poetry and shayaris, resonating with the profound lyrics that have made him a global icon. To make the occasion even more memorable, one of his dedicated fans presented him with a stunning portrait, capturing the essence of the artist in a way that only a true admirer could.

For Sartaj’s lucky fans, the day was nothing short of a dream come true. These fans, winners of an Instagram contest run by Punjabi Fever, got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet their idol in person. The meet and greet allowed these fortunate few to share precious moments with Sartaaj, who graciously interacted with each of them, leaving them with memories they’ll treasure forever.

Coming home

In an exclusive interview with RJ Vishesh, Sartaaj expressed his deep affection for the Delhi-NCR audience, sharing how their energy and enthusiasm have always made his performances in the capital memorable.

"Performing in Delhi is like coming home," the singer shared. "The love and warmth I receive here is unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to be back with my biggest show yet. The Gymkhana Club concert on 14th September will be a night to remember, and I can’t wait to see everyone there." He added, "Delhi is one of my favorite locations to perform. The audience here has a unique vibe that resonates with my music, making every performance special."

He also recounted a memorable moment from his recent live performance in Mumbai, where the legendary actress Shabana Azmi attended his concert. "After the show, Shabana ji praised me in a way I will never forget," Sartaaj said with a smile. "She told me, 'You don’t just sing with your voice, Sartaaj. Your entire body performs when you sing.' Such words from a personality like her are deeply humbling and encouraging."

Mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by the magic of Satinder Sartaaj live in concert at Gymkhana Club, Gurugram, on 14th September, for an evening where every note will tell a story, and every lyric will resonate with your soul. Tickets are selling fast on Bookmyshow.com, and stay tuned to Punjabi Fever for the latest updates and exclusive content leading up to the concert.