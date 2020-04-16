Satinder Sartaaj on recording Zafarnamah in Persian: I felt like I was doing my PhD all over again

music

What better way for a musician to pass time in this self-isolation period, than to churn out more music? And on top of that, one that is so powerful that it motivates you. Singer Dr Satinder Sartaaj has done just that. He has come out with the full version of Zafarnamah of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which he composed, sung and recorded, all by himself in a span of just one week. Also, it’s in Persian language, which has never been attempted before, claims Sartaaj.

We ask him what prompted him to do this. “It might be due to my love towards the language. It’s one of the most profound literature ever. Also, the world is going through so much these days, it’s very devastating. But the situation in which Guru sahib had written Zafarnamah was a 1000 percent worse than this. He lost his mother, father, companions, it was such a tormenting situation. But even then he had his spirits high. Comparing these two situations- the one in which we are currently, it’s okay, because we have food, electricity, etc. We have to remain positive and energetic to fight this situation,” he says.

One might think singing in Persian must have been a daunting task for him, but then he likes such challenges. Sartaaj confesses, “It’s not very new for me. I did my PhD in Sufi music, then did a course in Persian and got a diploma. I have been reading some literature too. It took a lot of efforts to do this, but it was my duty as a scholar. It was overwhelming.”

Pulling this off in a week, comes as a surprise. He explains that though a lot of prep went into it, the decision to do this was spontaneous. “I decided that I must use this quarantine period to create something beautiful,” he tells us, “and intense, which consumes time. These days, people can listen to it because they have the time, sitting in their rooms. Can you imagine, that I recorded it all by myself? I have my own studio at home. I had the mouse in my hand, the mike in front of me, and I recorded the entire thing in one take.” Zafarnamah has garnered more than a million views in just two days since it was released.

He goes on to add, “I called some people I know, Muzaffar Ali sahib in New Delhi, he gave me the reference of The Embassy of Iran. I talked to them about it, they knew the exact pronounciation and accent which was needed, and the emotions too. It took me many hours to understand it, but it was worth it. It made me feel like I was doing my PhD again.”

