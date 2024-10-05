Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reveals his party ‘ingredients’ in a resurfaced interview clip: ‘Beautiful women, of course’

In an old clip, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs described the “ingredients” of his parties, which have resurfaced in the wake of new allegations of abuse against him. Lawyer Tony Buzbee informed during a press conference that more than 100 alleged victims have filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual violence and exploitation. Meanwhile, he has been locked in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Diddy outlines his party essentials, including multiple alcohols, water for women, and heat instead of air conditioning.(REUTERS)

Diddy’s require women at his parties

The resurfaced video of an interview featuring Diddy’s appearance on the Late Night Show with Conan O’Brien in 2002 where the rapper stated that his parties require “beautiful women” and "locks on the doors.” In the video, the host asks the disgraced mogul, “A killer party, what is the ingredient? What do you do to make an amazing, killer party?" Diddy replied, "This what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course." He added, “Beautiful men for the ladies, of course,’ as the audience applauded his response.

Conan then inquired, "Wouldn't it be better if there weren't beautiful men there, there were just a lot of beautiful women and then just the guy? " However, the rapper stayed with his answer as he said, “Nah, nah, there's enough ladies to go around," as reported by Daily Express US. He remarked, “You have to make the ladies, give the women what they need too. You have to take care of your women. You can't force the situation. You can't force a square peg into a round hole."

Other ‘ingredients’ from Diddy’s parties

Adding to the requirements at Diddy’s parties he mentioned that “alcohols, plural” are a must at his parties followed by water. When Conantried to clarify the use of water he asked, “For watering plants?” to which the Bad Boy Records owner replied, “No, no. I don't know if guys have noticed this, like, a lot of ladies drink water at parties so you know, if you don't have what they need, they gone leave. Gotta keep them there. You need locks on the doors."

When the Late Night Show host remarked that this sounded “kind of dangerous,” Diddy said it was just, “a little kinky." He also said heat was necessary at parties as he opposed air conditioners at parties. Diddy said, “Heat affects the alcohol and it also affects like, everybody's just a little more comfortable and loose. Builds up a nice little sweat." Conan criticised the idea, saying, “That just sounds disgusting." However Diddy concluded his party necessities with, “You need some good music, and you need me of course."