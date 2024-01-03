Selena Gomez reveals she wants to focus on acting and her next album could be her last; Twitter reacts

Selena Gomez has said that she is at the point in her life, where she wants to pick a career lane. During a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast, the singer-actor said she is looking to focus mostly on acting, even if that means her music career taking a backseat. Also read: Benny Blanco breaks silence on dating Selena Gomez Selena Gomez reveals that her next album may be her last as she prioritises acting.

Selena Gomez talks about retiring from music

"I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting," Selena Gomez said. She is seen in the Emmy-nominated series Only Murders In the Building, and also stars in Selena + Chef, an American television cooking show.

Selena, who also owns the Rare Beauty makeup line, continues to release singles and work on music in her free time. On top of her busy schedule, the actor-singer also has been making news since she made her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco public in December, last year.

As per a report by Billboard, Selena also said during her appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, "I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else... I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time (Wizards of Waverly Place) and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like – I would like to find something to just settle on."

Twitter reacts to Selena quitting music

Pop culture based X (Twitter) account Pop Crave tweeted on Wednesday, "Selena Gomez tells SmartLess podcast that her next album will likely be her last as she plans to focus on acting, Rare Beauty and philanthropy: 'I feel I only have one more in me'."

Many X users reacted to the tweet. One joked, "Oh wow… sad but at least the music industry won’t be affected." Another wrote, "She better be joking."

A fan said, "Can we get a tour too? I wanna hear years of her hits." Another wrote, "Ngl (Not going to lie), she should have been stopped doing music. Also, this is no shade. Her talent has always been stronger in acting and you could tell that her heart wasn’t in it." One more said, "his last album from Selena will be great (fire emoji)."

