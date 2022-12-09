Shaan on FIFA: I am rooting for Brazil this year

Of late, several Indian celebs have travelled to Doha (Qatar) to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. Singer Shaan, who is a huge football enthusiast, recently visited the country with his sons, Shubh and Soham to catch the Portugal vs Switzerland match. Ask how the feeling was at the venue, and Shaan says, “Electric. We experienced the chanting, lighting, music, Mexican waves and a great game of football. We were lucky to have feet seats. So we watched the game from pretty close. A lot of goals were scored by Portugal, so there was never a dull moment. The anticipation of Ronaldo (Christiano Ronaldo; Brazilian footballer) being subbed in and his arrival on the ground was a massive moment.”

The Thaam Lena singer is “rooting for Brazil this year”. Shaan adds, “I think they have a strong chance of lifting the World Cup.”

Shaan, 50, adds that both his sons support opposite teams. “They support rival clubs in the English Premier League and have different views on players and teams. So there’s always a lot of banter between them,” shares the singer, as he goes on to talk about his favourite player: “It’s been Lionel Messi (Argentine footballer) all the way. Watching him weave his magic is always a treat. He’s in good form in this World Cup too.”

Among all the upcoming matches, Shaan is particularly excited about some matches. “I am looking forward to England vs France and a likely Argentina vs Brazil. I am also expecting a France vs Brazil final, but from my heart, I would love to see Portugal vs Argentina,” says the singer, who used to play football in school and still hits the field every now and then.