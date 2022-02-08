Sharmila Tagore recalls being 'properly scolded' by Lata Mangeshkar for not being able to answer question about cricket

Sharmila Tagore has revealed Lata Mangeshkar once got very upset with her over her lack of knowledge about cricket and scolded her for the same. Sharmila was married to late cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who was part of Team India for quite some time.

In an interview to Hindustan Times after the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Sharmila shared several fond memories from the time she spent with her, including how Lata once had a conversation with her about cricket and caught her on the wrong foot.

“She (Lata) was so mad about cricket, not just as a spectator but knew the nitty gritty of cricket," she said. Sharing one such conversation she had with her over cricket, Sharmila said, “She (Lata) asked me some trick question and I couldn’t answer. And she got very cross with me, she said, ‘why don’t you know? You should know.’ I said, ‘well, my husband is a cricketer, I am not’. She said, ‘No, but still, aapko malum hona chahiye iske baare mein (You should know about this).’ I was properly scolded and put in my place.”

Sharmila also recalled how Lata, along with her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, organised a concert and raised ₹20 lakh for the then Indian cricket team which went on to win the 1983 world cup.

Lata was also very close to Sachin Tendulkar and would occasionally meet him on birthdays and special occasions. He used to call her ‘aai (mother)’ which she once said was an unforgettable day of her life.

Lata died on Sunday of multiple organ failure. She was 92 and was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai since January 8 after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. She was cremated at Shivaj Park on Sunday with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the funeral along with several other celebrities.

