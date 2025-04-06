Shreya Ghoshal warns fans against ‘weird’ Twitter ads using her AI-generated pictures: ‘Many celebs are facing this’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal revealed last month that her X (formerly Twitter) had been hacked, and she was trying her best to regain control. On Sunday, she informed fans that she had finally regained control of the account but warned fans against AI-generated ads using her name and likeness on the platform. (Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal says she's embarrassed by her ‘raunchy’ song Chikni Chameli; Reddit calls out her hypocrisy) Shreya Ghoshal warned fans against clicking on ads with her AI-generated pictures on them.

Shreya Ghoshal regains control of X account

“I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often..Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here,” wrote Shreya while updating fans.

She then warned fans about ads running on X with her likeness and name, writing, “Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures. These are click baits, which lead to spam/fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon.”

Warns fans against clickbait ads with her likeness

Shreya also posted a video expressing happiness at regaining her account. But she warned fans against clicking on the X ads, writing, “There are some ads, there are some articles which keep running as ads which are clickbaits. These are ads which are running with breaking news or with something negative and sensational headline. When people click on it, there’s spam or fraudulent links in it.”

The singer asked fans to report these, adding that she has tried to get them blocked multiple times and has been unsuccessful. “X has to do something about it to ensure such ads don’t run. It’s not just me, many other celebrities are facing this. Please don’t click, you know they’re fraudulent and AI-generated,” she said.

Shreya recently sang Naa Naa Hyraanaa from Game Changer, Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel, Nafarmaniyan from Pintu Ki Pappi and Baby Chiki Chiki from Kadhalikka Neramillai.