Shreya Ghoshal says she's embarrassed by her ‘raunchy’ song Chikni Chameli; Reddit calls out her hypocrisy

Shreya Ghoshal recently spoke about how the female perspective in many Bollywood songs is still written by men, and she believes this is something that needs to change. In an interview with Lily Singh, the singer also admitted that she feels embarrassed about her song Chikni Chameli. Shreya Ghoshal says she is embarrassed by Chikni Chameli song.

Shreya is embarrassed by Chikni Chameli

Shreya acknowledged that she has sung a handful of songs that could be considered borderline raunchy, including Chikni Chameli, and said, "There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified, or objectifying women in general. The reason I’ve become more conscious of this over time is that I see little girls singing these songs without understanding their meaning. They’re just dancing to them, and they come to me saying, ‘Oh, we love your song! Can we sing it for you?’ and I feel very embarrassed. A little girl, just five or six years old, singing those lyrics—it doesn’t sound good."

She further added that the lyrics would likely be more gracious if a woman had written them: "I have become conscious about this. Talking about being sexy or sensuous isn’t wrong, but the way it’s written matters. If a woman had written it, she would have done so in a more graceful manner. It’s all about perspective, and in our society, especially in India, it’s important to set certain benchmarks. Films and music have a huge impact on people’s lives, and any blockbuster song or film becomes part of history. I don’t want to be part of that kind of history."

A Reddit user shared Shreya’s clip, and fans were quick to share their opinions. One comment read, "Shreya is right. Chikni Chameli is outright crass and tacky. I never liked Katrina in it." Another user criticised her for singing the song in a recent episode of Indian Idol, writing, "In a very recent Indian Idol episode, she sang this song herself and seemed to enjoy it. Hypocrisy really knows no bounds."

Another Reddit user added, "I have attended her concerts, and she sang Chikni Chameli in both of them!" Another comment read, ‘She still sings Chikni Chameli in her concerts and latest was end of last year in US ..little bit double standards!!" Slamming Shreya’s statement another wrote, “Bullshit .. very recently she has sung a Telugu song and if anyone understands the lyrics it's just woman telling the man to use her body in the way he likes. It's all money driven.”

About Chikni Chameli

Chikni Chameli is an item song from the 2012 Bollywood action-drama Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt. The song featured Katrina Kaif and became a massive hit. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it was composed by Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.