Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra wore same Sabyasachi saree in different colours: Pics
Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have all stunned in glittery Sabyasachi sarees on different occasions and in different shades.
Back in 2024, Deepika Padukone stunned in a glittery Sabyasachi saree at the BAFTA Awards in London. The saree, designed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featured all-over sequins that gave the traditional Indian garment a contemporary twist. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing the same saree in a pink shade at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding in Mumbai. Also read | Kareena Kapoor looks ‘PHAT’ in stunning silver Sabyasachi saree at Filmfare OTT Awards; take notes for wedding season
But that's not all – both Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have also made memorable impressions wearing the same Sabyasachi saree from the couturier's Akashtara collection in silver and green, respectively. Who wore it best? Scroll down for all the photos and pick your favourite Sabyasachi saree.
Alia Bhatt in pink Sabyasachi saree
Alia has worn Sabyasachi sarees on several occasions, including the Met Gala 2024, where she wore a breathtaking mint green saree with a floral design and a long pallu-train. Recently, she wore the designer once again. Her stunning pink Sabyasachi saree at Aadar Jain's wedding is definitely a showstopper.
Deepika Padukone in white Sabyasachi saree
Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree at BAFTA Awards 2024 in London was a stunning choice. Deepika's white saree inspired fashion enthusiasts, showcasing the timeless appeal of traditional Indian clothing. She paired her shimmery saree with a fitted blouse and a flowing pallu.
Kareena Kapoor in silver Sabyasachi saree
Last year, Kareena also donned a sequined silver saree from the designer for an awards night, pairing it with a sleeveless silver blouse, with the floor-grazing pallu cascading from her shoulders. A pair of diamond earrings and a statement ring were all the actor needed to add some extra oomph to her elevated desi look.
Priyanka Chopra in green Sabyasachi saree
Back in 2023, Priyanka chose the shimmery sequined Sabyasachi saree in neon green for the festive season. She teamed it with a velvet strappy blouse in the same colour. Unlike Alia, Kareena, and Deepika, who all chose to wear their hair in buns, Priyanka wore her hair down in a poker straight style and stood out.
