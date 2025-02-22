Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Karisma wore the prettiest sarees to Aadar Jain wedding: See the best looks

Actor Aadar Jain, grandson of Raj Kapoor, married Alekha Advani in Mumbai on Friday. Like every good celebrity wedding, it was all about the fashion on Aadar and Alekha’s big day. While some celebs opted for opulence in designer lehengas, others stuck to graceful sarees. Also read | Suhana Khan brings regal elegance to Aadar Jain wedding in dramatic white lehenga, extravagant diamond jewellery. Watch Here's what Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Padany wore for the celebrity wedding. (Pics courtesy: X/ Anshy9451 and internetviewwww)

From Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's red ethnic outfits to Alia Bhatt's shimmery pink Sabyasachi look, see all the fantastic sarees on display from Friday’s festivities.

Kareena Kapoor dazzles in red saree

Kareena attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding wearing a red saree worth ₹1.5 lakh from the designer Ritu Kumar. Kareena's silk saree was embellished with sequin work and delicate embroidery. She elevated her saree by pairing her desi look with an emerald necklace from the jewellery label, Sunita Shekhawat.

Ananya Panday wears a Tarun Tahiliani

Ananya Panday also chose red for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. Ananya's Tarun Tahiliani saree proves modern, young, and playful, couture can be all of these without sacrificing comfort. Her paisley motif-inspired kashida embroidered saree – paired with a matching embroidered blouse – came with a zardozi pearl work border.

Karisma Kapoor keeps it classic

The actor also opted for a Tarun Tahiliani – her Kanjeevaram embellished saree is priced at ₹2.9 lakh. The traditional kanjeevaram saree, accentuated with chantilly lace and swarovski crystal embellishments, was paired with a metallic embroidered blouse. Karisma wore her saree with a beautiful navratan and polki necklace.

Alia Bhatt shimmers in Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi pink embellished saree and necklace from the designer's The Heritage Collection. The actor's saree was packed with whimsy using a smattering of sequins all over the silhouette. She paired her look with Aquazzura sinner snake silver platform heels and earrings and ring from her own jewellery collection.