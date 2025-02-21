Three generations of style: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Samara Sahni wear lavish ethnic wear for Aadar Jain wedding

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding is set to take place and it's a star-studded affair with the entire Kapoor clan in attendance. The three generations- Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and her daughter Samara Sahni strike poses for the pap in stunning ethnic ensembles. Let's learn more about their looks. Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor dropped wedding-style goals. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about their looks

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor her daughter Samara Sahni stunned in ethnic wear. Riddhima wore a beige saree with white lacework. She paired a green choker with big diamonds encrusted in it. Her daughter Samara Sahni too wore a shimmery pastel blue saree.

Bringing style variation, Neetu Kapoor went all bold with a rich yellow lehenga that featured a burst of vibrant colours in its floral print. She styled a chunky golden choker necklace with it.

Style takeaways

There are some much-needed style takeaways from this epic grandmother-daughter-and-granddaughter trio. Consider these sartorial inspirations for your next wedding OOTD.

All vibrant, full of party personality like Neetu: Embrace the colour of haldi in your ensemble and go big on prints, from florals to mirrorwork.

Pastels like mother-daughter duo, Riddhima and Samara: To channel the minimalist, yet glam charm, go for pastel, muted colours. Pair beige with a bright accessory like Riddhima did with her green choker. If your pastel ensemble is already replete with embroidery work, you can let go of accessories like Samara.

