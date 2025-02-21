Menu Explore
Neetu Kapoor wowed in embroidered suit at wedding; Nita Ambani wore it in 2015: Whose styling you liked best?

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 21, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Neetu Kapoor attended Aadar Jain's wedding festivities in a gorgeous embroidered suit set, which Nita Ambani wore in 2015. Did she borrow it from Nita?

Neetu Kapoor recently attended Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Other family members also attended the celebrations, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Jaya Bachchan, and others.

Neetu Kapoor and Nita Ambani wear the same Anuradha Vakil suit.
Neetu Kapoor and Nita Ambani wear the same Anuradha Vakil suit.

Neetu Kapoor wears same suit Nita Ambani wore in 2015

For the occasion, Neetu wore a black and green embroidered kurta set. The same outfit was worn by Nita Ambani in 2015. For the uninitiated, Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor and Nita Ambani's son Akasha Ambani are best friends. Which made us wonder if Neetu had borrowed the suit from Nita. Let's find out how both Nita and Neetu styled the ensemble.

Details about the kurta set

The kurta set Neetu Kapoor and Nita Ambani wore is from the shelves of designer Anuradha Vakil's clothing label. The black kurta features a split crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed fitting. She wore it with green palazzo pants that had a flared silhouette. Lastly, a black and green dupatta completed the outfit.

The intricate zardozi embroidery, gold marodi work, sequin embellishments, gotta patti work, and lace embroidery done on the trims add an elegant, feminine charm to the ensemble.

How did Nita and Neetu style the ensemble?

While Neetu pleated the dupatta and draped it over her shoulder, Nita Ambani let it fall in an elegant style from one shoulder and draped it on the other arm. For accessories, Neetu chose a Kundan necklace, matching ear studs, rings, an old Chanel gold clutch, and embellished heels. Meanwhile, Nita chose emerald and diamond earrings and matching kadhas.

With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with a well-styled blowout, Neetu chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lips, and flushed cheeks for the glam. Lastly, Nita left her tresses loose in a side part, and for the makeup, she chose flushed cheeks, pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, a green bindi, and mascara-adorned lashes.

