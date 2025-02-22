Menu Explore
Suhana Khan brings regal elegance to Aadar Jain wedding in dramatic white lehenga, extravagant diamond jewellery. Watch

BySanya Panwar
Feb 22, 2025 07:57 AM IST

Suhana Khan looked like a dream in her white lehenga worth ₹2.9 lakh as she attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai on Friday.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! The newlyweds were joined by a host of celebrities on Friday as they tied the knot in Mumbai. Apart from actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, who are Aadar's cousins, celebs like Suhana Khan stole the show at the star-studded wedding. Suhana gave the A-listers a run for their money in a show-stopping monochrome ensemble. Also read | Three generations of style: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Samara Sahni wear lavish ethnic wear for Aadar Jain wedding

Suhana Khan wore a stunning Torani lehenga for the wedding festivities. (Pic courtesy: X/ jviciouslady)
Suhana Khan wore a stunning Torani lehenga for the wedding festivities. (Pic courtesy: X/ jviciouslady)

What Suhana Khan wore

In keeping with her penchant for ethereal fashion, the actor and star kid chose a dramatic ethnic look – maahe nyra lehenga set from Torani costing 2,99,500 on the designer brand's website.

Suhana exuded delicate grace in her lehenga with long trail. Crafted with silk and organza in an ivory shade, the set includes a lehenga skirt, blouse, and dupatta, intricately hand-embroidered with pearl, zari, and dori embellishments.

She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a subtle glittery eye, accessorising with a bold pair of layered diamond and emerald choker necklaces. A tiny black bindi and matching diamond and emerald earrings completed Suhana's stunning wedding guest look.

More about the wedding

Actor Aadar Jain, grandson of the late Raj Kapoor, married Alekha Advani in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. The celebrations kicked off on Wednesday night with a grand mehendi function attended by family members, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and others. Also spotted at the pre-wedding festivities were actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, actor Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, as well as Tina Ambani, among others.

For Friday's wedding, while Alekha opted for a traditional bridal look in a red lehenga, Aadar wore a white sherwani. Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha last year. Alekha is the founder of Way Well, which curates wellness events and workshops.

